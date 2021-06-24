The Czech Republic Is Now Open to U.S. Tourists

The Czech Republic has joined the growing list of European travel destinations welcoming US travelers.

The United States has been added to a list of low-risk countries from which travelers can visit without a visa or quarantine requirements. However, Czech Tourism notes in an announcement that there are restrictions in place "for things like eating at a restaurant (indoors or outdoors), entering a museum, attending a public event, or checking into a hotel." The US Department of State also still has a travel advisory in place for travel to the country.

Czech Tourism says that for those kinds of activities, which are basically essential to any vacation, you will need to provide proof of a negative PCR test from the last three days, a negative antigen test from the last 24 hours, proof of completed vaccination within the last nine months, or medical proof that you have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 180 days.

Moreover, KN95 or FFP2 masks are required for entry to shops, airports, public transportation, post offices, and taxis, per Czech Tourism. Cloth masks are required for outdoor events where social distancing isn't possible. There are also limits on the number of people at tables in restaurants and social distancing measures in place at many attractions. If you're looking for specific experiences, you may also want to make sure that they're open. Not all tourist attractions have reopened.

"We’ve been waiting for this for so long," Michaela Claudino, director of Czech Tourism USA & Canada, said in a statement. "We hope that tourists can take the time to see the famous sights, but also get to know some of the Czech Republic’s hidden gems. One look at the incredible architecture, culture, food, drinks, and fun will make your trip worth the extra effort."

Traveling to Prague won't be exactly like it would have been before the pandemic, but it's once again possible, as long as you're prepared to abide by the country's restrictions in public places.