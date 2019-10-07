Lil' Wiener Dog Uses Tiny Legs, Never Gives Up Dream to Climb Slide

Life is a series of uphill battles, both literally and figuratively -- especially if you're predisposed with tiny legs.
Such was the case for a brave little Dachshund trying to scale a twisted yellow slide. The terrain was slippery and seemed impossible to ascend, but there was pure determination and grit within the puppy.
After a series of attempts, most of which resulted in the wiener dog's slow glide back to the starting line, the long pup was finally able to get some footing and steadily make their way to the top.
This video -- and this puppy -- is a larger metaphor for life itself. Some days may pull you back; some events may make you feel like you're losing your footing. But never give up! Our journeys are often a series of obstacles that provide experience and know-how for future ascents.
If this tiny dachshund can continue forth with a panting smiley grin, despite slipping on numerous occasions, you can keep going, too.
