Guys with Dad Bods Live Longer and Are More Attractive to Women

In ironic hipster circles, having a dad bod can be funny and even coveted. But if you’re glossing the pages of a fitness magazine or watching a movie starring Ryan Gosling, you’d get a different impression.

Luckily for the dad bods of the world, some encouraging research comes from Richard Bribiescas, professor of anthropology and ecology and evolutionary biology at Yale University. His new book, How Men Age: What Evolution Reveals About Male Health and Mortality, contends that chubbier dads enjoy longer, healthier lives than dads who look great in speedos.

Gaining a fair amount of weight after fathering children strengthens the immune system, per Bribiescas. This claim bolsters a 2008 study which found that men with high metabolisms were 50% more likely to die (!) in a given year compared to their slow energy-burning counterparts. Vive le dad bod, indeed.