Construction Worker Spoofs Influencers With Hilarious Instagram Account, Goes Viral

It's a little too easy to mock social media influencers who go to insane lengths to cultivate an effortlessly cool-looking version of their life for Instagram. Still, love them or hate them, it's hard work courting a bunch of followers and engagement by curating a grid of perfectly composed shots of you living your #bestlife.
Or maybe it isn't. A construction worker in Texas hilariously set out to prove to his daughter that even he had the chops to become an influencer, then went viral and amassed nearly 400,000 Instagram followers in a month.
Back in early May, a construction worker in Austin, Texas named Omar asked his daughter to explain what an influencer was, then promptly responded by telling her he could become one if he tried.
"Psh, I could do that," he told her, according to a recent post she shared on Twitter.
Sure enough, he created an Instagram account under the handle @justaconstructionguy and set out to prove his point, posting a grab-bag of delightfully on-the-nose send-ups of #influencer content featuring his day-to-day life on the job. He's really nailed it so far, posting everything from latte art and a "daily essentials" shot to a photo of him riding a bike and lighting a cigar with a blowtorch. Each pic features a wonderfully boilerplate influencer-esque caption. These are a few of our favorites.
Omar managed to pick up a respectable few hundred followers after kicking off his experiment on May 4, but it wasn't until his daughter tweeted about it that it really picked up steam. A photo of her tweet was shared on the popular Instagram meme account @Middleclassfancy on June 12 and that catapulted her dad's account into viral territory. As of publication, he has over 384,000 followers.
At the moment, Omar has just 18 posts and follows only 29 other accounts, including a number of tool companies and several others dedicated to cigar and coffee culture.
It's unclear whether he'll be leveraging his newfound popularity by becoming a legitimate influencer with sponsorship deals himself, but don't be too surprised to see a @justaconstruction guy post shilling for Home Depot sometime soon.
