Best Dad Ever Gives Daughter's Sled a Turbo Boost by Attaching 2 Leaf Blowers

Few things conjure up memories of childhood whimsy quite like a proper snow day spent sledding. All you had to do was find a hill reasonably steep enough and let gravity and inertia handle the rest. Although, apparently, a hill isn't even necessary when you've got a pair of gas-powered gardening tools pushing you along, as one lucky girl recently learned when her dad engineered an ingenious sled setup fueled by a couple of strategically placed leaf blowers.
The clever contraption in question, which was devised by an enterprising dad in Belgorod, Russia, features an old-school metal runner sled equipped with a modest leaf blower facing reverse on either side. The rig, which was filmed in action with the dude's daughter on board (shown above), seems to move at a steady clip on flat land as the whoosh of air propels it forward. It's a bit loud, and steering seems to be a bit of an issue considering the girl beelines it straight into a snowbank, but it's an inspiration nonetheless.
Anyone else scoping out leaf blowers on Amazon right now and praying for blizzard?
h/t Mashable
This Therapy Pig Makes Travelers Feel Better About Flying
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.