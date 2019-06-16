People Are Telling Groan-Inducing Dad Jokes for Father's Day

They're as ubiquitous as dad bods and make as much sense as Dadaism. But it's hard to imagine a Father's Day passing at this point without a reluctant celebration of dad jokes on Twitter.
If these are the kind of jokes that make you lose your mind, turn back before it's too late. Not only do people share dad jokes on Twitter as an annual tradition, NPR's Twitter account often hosts the digital picnic where people share their wurst. Though, you don't have to look far to find them just about anywhere on the network.
No, they probably aren't fundamental to human nature, but there is something alluring about finding the most terrible puns for groan-inducing dad jokes. Even former President Barack Obama couldn't resist the allure of a well-crafted dad joke. He told a whole pile of them just before Thanksgiving, as he pardoned his final Thanksgiving turkey. "I know there are some bad ones in here," he said, "but this is the last time I'm doing this. We're not leaving any room for leftovers."
Oof.
For your eye-rolling pleasure, here are some of the best dad jokes people shared to Twitter for Father's Day.
