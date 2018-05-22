This Dad Live-Tweeted the Horror of Helping on a School Field Trip

As a kid, you probably remember going on field trips. You may also recall that some poor parent had to tag along as your class chaperone. Prepare to feel for that person.
Simon Smith volunteered to chaperone his 10-year-old daughter's class on a field trip to a local science museum. He was tasked with keeping an eye on seven students and had his eyes opened to the terror teachers deal with on a daily basis. (Remember this next year when Teacher Appreciation Week comes around.)
Smith never managed to crack open the book he brought along, but he did manage to send out more than 100 sweary tweets detailing his day as a chaperone. From the tone of the flurry of tweets, chaperoning isn't a mistake he's going to make a second time. (Just kidding. He's a parent. He'll definitely be forced to make this mistake again.)
What could go wrong?
You knew this was coming.
If you enjoy the Cynical Dad guide to being a class chaperone, head over to his Twitter feed because it carries on like this for a long while. We haven't even made it to the part of the story in the gift shop.
