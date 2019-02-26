A Dad Mic'd Up His 4-Year-Old During Hockey Practice, and It's Hilarious

The finer points of athletic competition can be lost on children. But maybe that's because they (like Winky the Bichon) see through the whole ruse and understand that, as good as trying to be the best you can be is, sometimes it's better to just nap and think about McDonald's. In that spirit, consider this video.
We have this delightful footage because a dad was wondering "what he's thinking out there" as his son derped around at hockey practice, and so decided to mic him up. And we got a pretty good answer to his question. You can watch the full video above, but the highlight reel posted to Twitter honestly might be better.
"My wife and I were at the practice and we would see him saying something to the kids and the coaches," Jeremy Rupke, this star athlete's father, explained to the Washington Post. “We always know he's saying random, funny stuff around the house. I just got curious, 'I wonder what he’s saying out there on the ice.'"
The answer was mostly, "Let's nap."
His name is Mason, and the Post reports that he's 3-and-a-half feet tall -- his insights, however, are gargantuan. Throughout the video, he generally bumbles about, occasionally falling, always hungry, and often pining for friendship. Just like all of us.
Mason, we salute you.
