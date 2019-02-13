Innovative Dad Uses Son to Clean Snow Off His Car

Snow -- along with record-breaking cold temperatures -- transformed a big part of the United States into a frozen hellscape this week, creating major problems for people looking to get to work, school, or just outside the house at all. If you’ve ever found yourself in the midst of a major winter storm, you know that clearing off your car is among the most tedious winter tasks. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be fun.
One innovated Ohio dad found a way to keep things interesting and get the job done. A viral video making its rounds on the internet shows the man using his son as a human ice and snow scraper to clear the snow from his vehicle. Before you get concerned, it appears it’s not this proud papa’s first rodeo. Here's the video's description:
"We got a lot of snow in Monclova, Ohio. My husband and son went outside to play in the snow. I asked my husband if he could clean off our vehicles while he was outside. Next thing I know, my husband is yelling into the house asking if we have any duct tape. I meet him at the door with the tape only to find that he is planning to wrap it around my son's wrists, ankles, and waist so the snow couldn't get in. I then recorded this video of my husband using our son to push off all the snow. My son had such a blast!"
The young boy is clearly wrapped in layers upon layers of warm clothes. He can be seen with duct tape wrapped around his ankles, wrists and waist to be sure that no snow could get inside. Honestly, this is genius.
Both the child and his dad can be seen laughing while dusting every inch of snow from the vehicle's roof and windows. And, to be fair, the kid seems pretty into it. He can be heard cheering and even asking for another go around.
We’re not suggesting you suit your kids up and start using them as snow brushes, but, hey -- whatever works. Just be sure you’re all appropriately dressed, because viral fame won’t cure frostbite.
