Daily Harvest French Lentil + Leek Crumbles Recalled Due to Food Poisoning

Daily Harvest is recalling its popular French Lentil + Leek Crumbles after multiple consumer complaints of stomach issues popped up on social media.

Consumers posted about sickness on Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit after eating the dish. Users have claimed to experience various gastrointestinal issues, from nausea and vomiting to liver damage.

According to NPR, one Reddit user said their wife had symptoms, such as "extreme fatigue, dark urine, low-grade fever, and whole-body itching with no rash." Another user posted that their mom "was as sick as a dog and puking a lot" just one day after eating the bean mixture.

The food home delivery service posted a statement on its website on Sunday cautioning Daily Harvest subscribers to discard the product. According to the company, action was taken immediately to mitigate the problem, "we reached out to every person who received French Lentil + Leek Crumbles, instructing them to dispose of the product and not eat it."

Upon reaching out to customers, Daily Harvest said, "We simultaneously launched an investigation with internal and external experts throughout our supply chain and in accordance with regulatory procedures."

The notice about the French Lentil + Leek Crumbles recall currently lives on Daily Harvest's Instagram, which has over 600,000 followers. If you have recently purchased Daily Harvest French Lentil + Leek Crumbles, throw the product away or email Daily Harvest at hello@daily-harvest.com.