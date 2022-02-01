Babybel Is Releasing a Non-Dairy Cheese That Tastes Like Its Classic Mozzarella

It's simply not fair that our vegan and dairy-free friends have to miss out on the unbridled joy of housing an entire cheese board and calling it dinner. A problem that, apparently, Babybel is looking to solve. At least in part. The snack cheese brand is officially releasing a plant-based version of its classic mozzarella that won't wreck our lactose-intolerant pals.

Bel Brands USA, aka the maker behind Babybel, The Laughing Cow, Boursin, and other favorites, announced plans to expand its plant-based cheese category with the launch of Babybel Plant-Based. The dairy-free cheese is set to make its debut on store shelves nationwide next month.

"At Bel Brands USA, we believe we can set the tone for the future of the cheese industry through a consumer- and customer-centric approach to innovation that focuses on products that meet evolving demands, even as those demands continue to shift," chief marketing officer Shannon Maher said in a press release. "To get plant-based cheese right, you need to know what makes cheese cheese. And that's exactly what you've trusted us to do for over 150 years."

It's also just the tipping point for Bel Brands. The company is set to expand its Nurishh portfolio with the debut of new plant-based cream cheese flavors, cheddar-style and hot pepper-style cheese cubes, shredded parmesan, hot pepper-style slices, and sliced variety packs. Laughing Cow will also be delivering a plant-based cheese iteration in 2023.

"It's no secret in the dairy industry that cheese is one of the most technically challenging spaces for dairy alternatives because of its complexity. And the plant-based cheese category has largely struggled to deliver offerings that are delicious, accessible, and meet consumers' expectations of cheese—until now," Babybel development platform manager Katie Halgerson said in the release. "We're proud to give every cheese-lover an opportunity to enjoy the melty texture, creamy goodness, and rich mouthfeel of their favorite Bel cheeses, including expanding our line-up of product offerings to Babybel, bringing our delicious flavor and palm-sized playfulness to the plant-based world."