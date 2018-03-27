Dairy Queen Is Basically Launching a Cracker Jack Blizzard for Baseball's Opening Day

The treat that can go upside down or its free will get a new addition to the bullpen. Dairy Queen isn't much a winter hotspot, but it's ready to celebrate warmer days ahead. Just a few days removed from celebrating the arrival of spring with free ice cream cones, DQ is celebrating the arrival of baseball's opening day with a brand new Blizzard.
Dubbed the Triple Play Blizzard, it's only available at Dairy Queens located near a Major League Baseball stadium starting March 29. The new flavor has baseball themes going on. It's garnished in a way you don't often see with a Blizzard. Caramel coated peanuts, caramel popcorn brittle, and choco chunks are blended into the treat. Then it's topped with pretzel rods and choco drizzled caramel popcorn. So, basically, it's a Cracker Jack Blizzard.
You've Been Waiting Your Whole Life to Face San Diego's The Kraken Burger
"This is the first time in 50 years that all 30 teams will open on the same day and we are celebrating as only DQ can, with a spectacular baseball-inspired treat created for fans cheering on their teams on opening day. We recommend fans come in quickly because this Blizzard Treat tested off the charts and won’t be available for long," said DQ's executive vice president of marketing Maria Hokanson in a statement.
If you want to track one of these beasts down, you'll want to sift through this list of the limited stores carrying them. You'll only be able to find them in Phoenix, Arizona; Burbank, California; San Ramon, California; San Diego, California; St. Petersburg, Florida; Pembroke Pines, Florida; Chamblee, Georgia; Ft. Wright, Kentucky; Odenton, Maryland; Madison Heights, Michigan; Kansas City, Missouri; New York, New York; Arlington, Texas; Redmond, Washington; and Toronto Ontario.
If you miss out, you could probably find some fraction of the enjoyment by getting a Blizzard and dumping a Cracker Jack bag on top.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.