Dairy Queen Is Bringing Back the Oreo Mocha Fudge Blizzard

Dairy Queen is famous for its Blizzards. While they're all popular, some flavors are more beloved than others. The chain debuted the Oreo Mocha Fudge Blizzard to much fanfare and then took it away, leaving fans distraught. Those folks can rest easy, however, because it's finally back.

The Oreo Mocha Fudge Blizzard combines Oreo cookie pieces, choco chunks, and coffee flavors with DQ's signature soft serve. While the beloved flavor is officially back on the menu at participating locations, it will only be around through January.

Once it's gone, there's no telling when it'll be back, so enjoy it while you can!