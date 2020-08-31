Dairy Queen Adds New Caramel Apple Pie Blizzard to Returning Fall Lineup

Move over, Pumpkin Spice Latte. While everyone’s talking about prematurely spiced coffee drinks, Dairy Queen is serving up fall flavors in the form of Blizzards and shakes. The chain’s latest frozen treats bid farewell to summer and say hello to cooler weather, because every season is ice cream season.

DQ recently rolled out the new Caramel Apple Pie Blizzard, the company announced in a press release. The Blizzard features the chain’s famous vanilla soft serve blended with pieces of real apple pie and caramel-coated truffles. The Caramel Apple Pie Blizzard is, of course, topped with whipped cream and a dash of nutmeg. Just like the real deal.

If apple pie isn’t your thing, Dairy Queen also brought back an old fall favorite: the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard. We all have our preferences. The Pumpkin Pie Blizzard is made by combining real pumpkin pie pieces and vanilla soft serve. Like the Caramel Apple Pie Blizzard, it’s topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with nutmeg.

There are plenty of other treats on the menu to choose from that’ll do their damndest to give you that same sensation of strolling through crisp leaves on the first fall day. In addition to adding the Caramel Apple Pie Blizzard to the menu, DQ added a new Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake, which sounds equally delicious, and an Oreo Mocha Fudge Blizzard. It also brought back the Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard, Brownie Dough Blizzard, and Choco Dipped Strawberry Blizzard.