Dairy Queen Has 2 Versions of Its Drumstick-Inspired Blizzard Now

Dairy Queen has outdone itself in the flavor and nostalgia departments this time. The soft serve giant has turned a beloved ice cream truck delicacy—the Drumstick Sundae—into not one but two Blizzard flavors.

Last week, DQ launched its new DQ Drumstick Duo Blizzard Treat. The Caramel Drumstick with Peanuts Blizzard Treat and Drumstick with Peanuts Blizzard have officially hit summer menus for a limited time.

The Caramel Drumstick with Peanut Blizzard features chocolate-covered Drumstick pieces, chopped peanuts, caramel topping, and Dairy Queen's signature soft serve blended to perfection. In contrast, the Drumstick with Peanuts Blizzard, which has already appeared on summer menus, excludes the caramel topping.

"Just like when the crowd goes wild at a baseball game when the big slugger comes up to bat with the bases loaded, your taste buds are going to give you a standing ovation with every bite of this Blizzard Treat," Dairy Queen wrote on its site. "Because every bite erupts with sweet yet salty choco-covered Drumstick pieces, rich and creamy caramel, and, you can never forget, the iconic DQ soft serve."

Dairy Queen first introduced its summer Blizzard lineup in May. The menu includes two additional newbies; the Oreo Dirt Pie Blizzard Treat and Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard Treat, as well as returning staples like Girl Scouts Thin Mints Blizzard, the Cotton Candy Blizzard, and the Very Cherry Chip Blizzard.