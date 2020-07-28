Dairy Queen Has Closed Its Only Manhattan Location

As a New York transplant, I get an occasional pang of homesickness cured only by a visit to the grungy East Village bar that shows Cubs games or a blizzard dinner at the 14th Street Dairy Queen. But now, a piece of my midwestern soul has died right along with DQ's Union Square outpost.

The dipped cone maker has permanently closed its only Manhattan location following a six-year stint near Union Square, Time Out confirmed with company reps earlier this week. The two-story, 2,500sqft restaurant, which was reportedly boarded up in May, will not reopen despite the buzz surrounding its 2014 debut.

But for those of you who require that perfect soft serve blend for survival (me), I've got good news: you can still get that blizzard fix. The Illinois-born ice cream joint has three remaining locations in NYC: two on Staten Island and one in the Bronx.