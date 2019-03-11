Dairy Queen Has a Buy-One-Get-One for 99 Cents Deal on Blizzards for St. Patrick's Day

Food on St. Patrick's Day goes in one of two directions. You're either getting a delicious Irish dish like shepherd's pie or you're getting something absurd like bagels dyed green handed to you by a slouching teen reading a corporate script that starts with "top o' the mornin'."
Dairy Queen is going another route. They're offering up something you already know you like, but for a solid discount. (Okay, the Blizzard of the month is green: Mint Oreo. But that's not quite as pandering as turning your breakfast sandwich green and calling it green eggs and ham. That is absolutely happening in some restaurants.) Through March 17, DQ is serving up Blizzards with a buy-one-get-one for 99 cents deal at Dairy Queen and DQ Grill and Chill locations.
Redeeming the deal does not even require downloading the DQ app.
However, if you do have the app, there are other deals available through March 17. You can get a small sundae for $1.50, a $3 quarter-pound GrillBurger, a small shake for $1.50, a free medium drink with any burger purchase, or buy-one-get-one-free soft pretzel stick baskets.
The first day of spring won't have technically arrived by March 17, but it's almost here. You'd be a gracious host to welcome the season by reintroducing your mouth and ice cream.
This Shop Serves Over 10 Types of Bao
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.