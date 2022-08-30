Dairy Queen's Fall Blizzard Menu Is Here with 3 New Flavors

Dairy Queen's fall 2022 Blizzard menu has arrived and it has three new flavors and three returning flavors. The menu is now available nationwide at participating locations, but like any seasonal offerings, these options aren't promised to be around for long.

The three new flavors are a Cinnamon Roll Centers Blizzard, a Reese's Take 5 Blizzard, and a Snickers Brownie Blizzard. Here are all the details on each new flavor.



Cinnamon Roll Centers Blizzard is made with soft cinnamon roll pieces and brown butter cinnamon topping blended with vanilla soft serve.

Reese's Take 5 Blizzard comes with Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, caramel topping, peanuts, and pretzels blended with vanilla soft serve.

Snickers Brownie Blizzard is made with Snickers pieces, brownie pieces, and caramel topping blended with vanilla soft serve.



The three returning flavors are the Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard, the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat, and the Very Cherry Chip Blizzard Treat.