Dairy Queen’s New Season Pass Gets You Free Blizzards All Summer

Dairy Queen, the royal purveyor of frozen treats, is celebrating its extensive summer Blizzard menu by giving fans the chance to win one of the new—and very limited—DQ Sweetest Season Passes. The exclusive card will score you free Blizzards all summer long, the chain announced Thursday.

To enter for a chance to win a pass, you have to visit DQ’s Twitter and Facebook pages. On Twitter, you can enter by retweeting DQ’s announcement post and adding your favorite summer Blizzard menu flavor. You’ll have to include the hashtags #DQSweetestSeasonPass and #DQSweepstakes as well. On Facebook, it’s as easy as commenting on DQ’s announcement post with your favorite summer Blizzard menu flavor. Don’t forget the hashtags.

You can enter once per day via both social media channels from May 18-24. Only 20 lucky winners will be selected at random. DQ will give each winner a season pass valued at $5,000 and donate a $5,000 Sweetest Season Pass to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, according to a spokesperson.

DQ debuted its big lineup of summer Blizzard flavors in April. Here’s how the chain describes each fo the six flavors:

Girl Scout Thin Mints: Girl Scout Thin Mints cookie pieces and cool mint blended with DQ’s famous soft serve

Brownie Batter: Brownie better and chewy brownie bits blended with DQ soft serve ice cream

Raspberry Fudge Bliss: Raspberries, fudge pieces, and chunks of chocolate blended with DQ soft serve

Drumstick with Peanuts: Crispy chocolate-covered Drumstick waffle cone pieces and chopped up peanuts blended with DQ soft serve

Frosted Animal Cookie: Frosted animal cookie pieces, pink confetti frosting blended with DQ soft serve

Cotton Candy: Cotton candy sprinkles blended with DQ soft serve

With any luck, you’ll be raising a Blizzard in celebration pretty soon.