Dairy Queen Is Giving Everyone Free Ice Cream

With most of the country having experienced some sort of wild wintry weather over the last few weeks, the spring can't come soon enough. And while we can't promise the weather will be any less crappy when season officially changes on March 20, there's at least one thing you can look forward to that day: free ice cream from Dairy Queen.
Here's the deal:
There's no catch -- just free ice cream to welcome the start of ice cream season. Dairy Queen is hosting its fourth annual Free Cone Day. The home of the Blizzard is dishing out free soft serve vanilla cones on March 20, the first day of spring (even if it doesn't feel like spring quite yet).
The cones can be picked up any time throughout the day at Dairy Queen or DQ Grill & Chill locations across the country. Though, the freebie won't be available at any mall locations.
Having a cone in your hand ought to make you feel good. However, Dairy Queen is giving you an extra way to feel good while you indulge in free frozen treats. It is taking donations to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals as a part of the spring-y celebration. So, if you feel like you should pay for that cone, you can give a little to charity instead. For last year's Free Cone Day, ice cream-lovers raised nearly $300,000 in just one day.
Even if there's still snow on the ground, you can attempt to will spring into existence by wolfing ice cream in freezing temperatures.
