Dairy Queen Is giving Out Free Ice Cream for Its Just-Announced Cone Day

That smell in the air? That's the abandoned perfume factory behind the old Wilson place. But that other smell? That's spring. It's really, finally, genuinely coming. 

Ben & Jerry's may not be celebrating its annual Cone Day this spring, but Dairy Queen is celebrating the arrival of spring. DQ is bringing back Free Cone Day on March 19, the first day of the new season. Find your local, non-mall Dairy Queen to get a free small vanilla soft-serve cone. And yes, it'll come with that little curl on top. That's just as standard as a Blizzard holding its shape upside down

You'll only find the deal up at participating locations, so call ahead to make sure the DQ around the corner is joining in the good ice cream times.

If you can't wait that long for an ice cream, DQ is currently running a deal where you get one Blizzard for 80 cents when you buy another at full price. Kiss the snow goodbye, open your arms to the sun. Ice cream season is finally upon us.

