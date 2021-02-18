News Dairy Queen Just Canceled Its Free Cone Day Giveaway This Year It's a sad day in the USA.

Courtesy of Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen's annual Free Cone Day is one of the greatest events of the year, when the Grill & Chill chain welcomes spring by offering guests free small vanilla soft-serve cones from open to close. Unfortunately, for the second year in a row, the ongoing threat of the coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench in the celebration. On Thursday, Dairy Queen announced that it would not be observing Free Cone Day this year.

"Given the state of COVID-19, we've made the difficult decision to cancel this year's event with your safety and the safety of our crew members in mind," the chain said in a post on Facebook. "We look forward to bringing back Free Cone Day in 2022 and celebrating our fans in a sweet way." Free Cone Day is known for attracting large crowds at Dairy Queen locations around the nation, so DQ's decision is ultimately a smart one. Still, nobody will blame you for taking a moment to feel bummed. You'll find us in that line next year, no doubt about it.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.