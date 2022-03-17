Dairy Queen Is Giving Everyone Free Ice Cream on March 21

Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day 2022 is finally upon us. On Monday, March 21, the soft serve chain is handing out one small vanilla ice cream cone—for free—per customer. The return of this sweet occasion is particularly exciting, considering that in 2021 and 2020, Dairy Queen canceled the giveaway due to challenges presented by the pandemic.

To get your hands on a free cone, all you need to do is head to your local Dairy Queen. Just note that the giveaway won’t be happening at locations inside of malls, so to find the nearest store near you head to the Dairy Queen website.

Typically, the small vanilla ice cream cone sells for about $3.79, so if you take a friend out for ice cream, you’re already saving more than $7. In times like these, every $7 you can save is $7 that you can put towards, say, a single gallon of gas.

If you’re looking for a reason to get some Dairy Queen before Free Cone Day, check out the Mint Brownie Blizzard on offer just in time for St. Patricks Day. This isn’t free ice cream, but it's delicious.