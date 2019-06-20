Dairy Queen Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream to Celebrate the First Day of Summer

June 21 is the official first day of summer, even if you've officially been celebrating summer since Memorial Day weekend. It is, of course, the summer solstice as well. Ice cream, the official sponsor of summer, is begging to be eaten in large quantities in honor of the day of the year with the most sunlight.
Dairy Queen will help you make it happen. In honor of the first day of the warmest season up here on the planet's top half, Dairy Queen is doling out free small regular or dipped cones with any purchase all day long. That means you can get a vanilla cone with the signature curl up top or you could go wild and get that Dreamsicle flavor that looks like it'd be pretty damn refreshing.
To get a cone of your very own, you'll need to download the DQ mobile app. Then you'll be able to find the offer available at participating locations on June 21. The app will also be running a mobile game and sweepstakes that could land you things like gift cards or trips to Universal Orlando Resort.
Even if it's not from the DQ, you should get yourself some ice cream in honor of summer's big day. If nothing else, ice cream shops are great places to test out all the dad jokes you learned on Father's Day. Just stop into a shop and ask, 'What's the scoop?' Or you could tell them how terrible ice cream is at tennis because of its soft serve. Or maybe you just like how cool ice cream is compared to popsicles, which always act like they've got a stick up their butt.
