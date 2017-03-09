News

Dairy Queen Is Giving Away Free Ice Cream

Facebook/Dairy Queen

After the rollercoaster of crappy/beautiful/crappy weather throughout February and early March, it'd be pretty damn great if the weather calmed the hell down a bit by the time spring officially begins on March 20. Although that probably won't happen, Dairy Queen is marking the date with something you can actually look forward to either way: free ice cream

Here's the deal:

Hit up your local Dairy Queen or DQ Grill & Chill on "Free Cone Day" -- Monday, March 20 -- and they'll give you one small vanilla soft-serve ice cream cone for free -- signature curl on top and all, according to a press release. The deal is good for one free ice cream cone per person while supplies last and excludes Dairy Queen locations inside malls. Throughout the day-long free ice cream celebration, participating DQs will also collect donations to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, so there's a chance you actually help others while exercising your frugal gluttony. Win-win. 

Anyway, we'd suggest clinking cones together, but that might a little messy.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and hasn't had a good ice cream cone in a long time. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

