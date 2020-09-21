Dairy Queen Has Free Shakes for the First Day of Fall
Ice cream and fall don't generally go together, but you can do whatever you want this year.
If you live in the northern part of the country, you might be surprised to learn that the first day of fall is September 22. It's felt like autumn since the moment Labor Day ended. (Minnesota hit its coldest temperature since 1929 on the Tuesday after Labor Day.)
That makes this deal even stranger. Even if the weather is nice where you're at, we generally don't associate the first day of fall with ice cream. Dairy Queen is a lot like a honey badger, though. It just don't care. To welcome the first day of fall, DQ is offering buy-one-get-one-free shakes through its mobile app.
Yes, it's ice cream, but you can combine the cold treat with the general fall milieu if ice cream isn't your seasonal treat of choice. DQ has a Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake made with pumpkin puree, cookie butter made from ground cinnamon spice cookies, whipped topping, nutmeg, milk, and vanilla soft serve. Also, you can get some more classic like, you know, chocolate. That's allowed. You can just enjoy ice cream because you enjoy ice cream. You don't have to cave to Big Pumpkin's fall agenda.
Want More Food Deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery offers, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.