Dairy Queen's Most Nostalgic Blizzard Just Returned to the Menu

Have you ever had a bad Blizzard from Dairy Queen? Probably not, but that doesn't negate the fact that some flavors are better than others. Last year, the chain revealed a whole menu of Blizzards for summer that included a brand-new seasonal flavor: Frosted Animal Cookie.

Thanks to the flavor's wild success, the chain decided to bring it back this year, which means that as of now, DQ fans can once again order a Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard at their local store.

As the name suggests, the highlight of the Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard is its pieces of frosted animal crackers. Its base is pink confetti frosting mixed with DQ soft serve, resulting in a pastel treat that transports adults to younger days.

We may have gone another spring without Dairy Queen's Free Cone Day, but that doesn't mean we can't find a reason to indulge.

