DQ's Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Is Returning Along with a New Flavor

While I'm not looking forward to the snow blizzards that are likely around the corner, I am looking forward to the ice cream kind. Especially now that Dairy Queen is bringing back its fan-favorite, seasonal Candy Cane Chill Blizzard—and an all-new flavor that's hitting menus with it.

As part of DQ's 2022 Holiday Season lineup, the fast-casual chain is adding a Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard along with the Candy Cane Chill Blizzard.

Here's what to expect:

The returning Candy Cane Chill Blizzard features a blend of candy cane pieces and chocolate chunks with the chain's signature vanilla soft serve.

The new Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard is brimming with soft sugar cookie pieces and icing with sprinkles and that same beloved vanilla soft serve.



Both flavors are now available nationwide at participating DQ locations for a limited time.