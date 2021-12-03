Dairy Queen Is Bringing Back the Candy Cane Chill Blizzard

In celebration of the holidays, Dairy Queen is bringing back its festive Candy Cane Chill Blizzard, which has become a fan-favorite over the years.

The festive frozen treat features pieces of real candy canes and choco chunks blended with DQ's signature soft-serve ice cream. It's available at participating Dairy Queen locations for a limited time. Once it's gone, you'll have to wait until the next holiday season to get your hands on one.

Dairy Queen is known for its Blizzards, but those in festive flavors are especially popular with fans. In the fall, for example, the chain rolls out a Pumpkin Pie Blizzard that fans go wild over year after year.

Winter may not be synonymous with ice cream, but there's never a bad time for a festive treat. Frozen or not.