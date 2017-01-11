Dairy Queen's New Blizzards are Loaded with Apple Pie and Pumpkin Pie

Ready or not, pumpkin-everything season is officially upon us. And while summer is sadly washed away by a wave of piping hot pumpkin spice lattes, it looks like Dairy Queen may have made a slightly smoother transition into pumpkin insanity by serving fall flavors in a vehicle that's cool enough for the warm September weather: soft-serve ice cream.

Dairy Queen recently announced the return of its two fall Blizzard flavors, Pumpkin Pie and Apple Pie, which both sound pretty basic, but considerably less basic than plain old pumpkin spice. The pie-filled Blizzards already started rolling out to DQ locations nationwide last week and will stick around through October, or around the time when you no longer have to justify eating pumpkin-flavored everything.