Dairy Queen's New Blizzard Flights Let You Try 3 Flavors at the Same Time

It’s often said that moderation is key, but there are just some things that were intended to be enjoyed in excess. Ice cream, for example. Dairy Queen seems to have caught on and is now serving up whole flights of Blizzards so you don’t have to choose just one flavor ever again… or at least for the rest of May.
From now through the end of the month, you can hit up your local DQ for a flight of three mini Blizzards -- including seasonal flavors -- to snack on alone or share with friends. The trio is served up on a cardboard palette, which is fitting because Blizzards are kind of like art. The catch is this deal won’t be around long. You only have until the end of May to snag a Mini Blizzard Treat Flight.
Grabbing a Blizzard flight could be the key to eating your way through the royal ice cream chain’s expansive dessert menu in record time -- if you’re ready to brave the inevitable brain freeze. Dairy Queen currently has more than 15 Blizzard options on its menu. Six of those treats are new additions, which you could cut through in two trips.
The “fan food” purveyor recently unveiled flavors like Brownie Dough, S’mores, and Oreo Cookie Jar. The former is the current flavor of the month, but all of Dairy Queen’s Blizzards sound good enough to give a shot. Here’s how the company describes each of the new options:
Caramel Cannonball Blizzard Treat: This Blizzard features smooth ice cream with caramel-coated truffles, crunchy toffee bits, and caramel topping.
Oreo Cookie Jar Blizzard Treat: This one is a mix of everything people love about Oreo cookies and ice cream. It's got Oreo cookie pieces (obviously!), chocolate chip cookie dough, and fudge.
Brownie Dough Blizzard Treat: Dairy Queen’s flavor of the month is chocolate overload -- brownie bits, choco chunks, and cocoa fudge.
S’mores Blizzard Treat: Summer is all about the s’mores. You're getting marshmallow filled chocolates and graham cracker pieces.
Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat: An old favorite, the dessert is obviously inspired by the beloved sugary treat, and even features the signature pink and blue colors. Rather than light airy strings of sugar, this Blizzard features cotton candy sprinkles layered inside smooth soft-serve.
Summer Berry Cheesecake Blizzard Treat: Another returning favorite, this one sports real fruit, like raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries, alongside cheesecake chunks.
All six new flavors will be available on Dairy Queen’s menu all summer long. So, even if you miss out on the Blizzard flights you’ve got plenty of time to get through each flavor one-by-one.
