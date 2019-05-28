Dairy Queen Is Giving Out Free Hamburgers for the Next 4 Days

National Hamburger Day won't play Ghost, the forgotten wolf pup, to other food-oriented celebrations. If the holiday has you thinking about a thick burger from your favorite local haunt or wanting to track down the perfect juicy lucy filled with molten cheese, well, that's not what we're talking about here.
However, this deal will let you get your favorite on Burger Day and still take advantage of a generous offer for a free burger. Dairy Queen is serving up free burgers in honor of the holiday. All you have to do is order a malt or shake through the chain's mobile app, and you'll get set up with a free burger anytime from May 28 to May 31.
Yes, you have to buy a malt or shake to get the burger. But, hey! Now you have a malt or shake. Win-win.
Unfortunately, the offer isn't good in Texas or Canada. Fortunately, it works with DQ's new Cake Shakes which come in strawberry and chocolate. It's a shake with vanilla layer cake inside, topped with cake pieces. Win-win-win.
