DQ's New Blizzard Is Filled with Soft-Baked Nestlé Toll House Cookies

Cookies and milk is one of those classic snack pairings that you just don't mess with. That is, it's perfect as it is. But it looks like Dairy Queen is going there and unleashing its own take on the timeless dessert in partnership with Nestlé Toll House. Dare we say it sounds great.

The new treat, fittingly dubbed the DQ Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Blizzard, is joining DQ's menu as its July Blizzard of the Month, though you can already snag one as of June 28. The Blizzard features soft-baked Nestlé Toll House cookie pieces made with mini chocolate chips mixed into the chain's creamy soft serve ice cream. The result is a treat that tastes like cookies and milk but is both creamier and thicker. And, of course, no cookie dipping necessary.

Like with DQ's previous Blizzard of the Month flavors, this one won't be around for long, so it'd behoove you to seek out the soft-serve purveyor's nearest location sometime soon. Or you can always just find some cookies to dip in a glass of milk. You can never go wrong with that.