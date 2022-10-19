Dairy Queen Has 2 New Sweet Treats for You to Enjoy This Fall

Fall is here, and Dairy Queen is celebrating with a pair of new desserts. The shake-slinger is offering a new Caramel Mocha Chip Shake and a new Heath Caramel Brownie Cupfection on its menu this season.

The Caramel Mocha Chip Shake blends caramel, coffee, and chocolatey cone coating with milk and the brand's famous vanilla soft-serve ice cream and tops it with whipped cream. Meanwhile, the Heath Caramel Brownie Cupfection layers hot fudge, caramel, brownie bites, bits of Heath candy bar, and vanilla soft serve into a tasty dessert.

Both treats are on menus nationwide now. The new additions come on top of the brand's three new fall Blizzard flavors and the return of its seasonal Pumpkin Pie Blizzard.