Dairy Queen Is Introducing a New Blizzard for St. Patrick's Day

Although it might be a bit chilly out depending on where you live, it's my personal opinion that it's never too cold to enjoy some ice cream. And if you haven't had the chance to enjoy Dairy Queen's Red Velvet Cake Blizzard, you still have the chance to get your hands on another holiday-themed sweet treat—the new Mint Brownie Blizzard.

This DQ creation will get you into the St. Paddy's Day spirit with all of its green goodness. The Blizzard contains vanilla soft-serve ice cream combined with chocolatey, rich brownie pieces and mint flavoring. If you think this sounds a tad familiar, though, you wouldn't be far off. The new Mint Brownie Blizzard isn't a far cry from Dairy Queen's Mint Chip Shake, which was introduced to fans last year. The cold confection consists of vanilla soft-serve, crème de menthe, milk, whipped cream, and chocolate confetti chips and will be available to fans this year as well.

So if you're looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day before March 17 this year, you can get both the Mint Brownie Blizzard and Mint Chip Shake now at participating Dairy Queens across the nation. Both treats will be available to fans through the end of March 2022.