Dairy Queen's New Shake Tastes Like Your Favorite Campfire Treat

Depending on where you live, it may not be time just yet to grab the folding chairs, gather around a campfire, and start roasting marshmallows in preparation to make s'mores. Fear not if dreary, cold weather stops you from indulging in your s'more's fix this spring. Dairy Queen has got you covered with its new S'mores Shake.

The new shake features vanilla soft serve and milk blended with marshmallows, graham cracker pieces, and chocolate shavings. It's finished with whipped topping. The S'mores shake is a part of DQ's new spring lineup, which offers fans the Fruity Blast Dipped Cone and the Poolside Punch Twisty Misty Slush.

The new S'mores Shake is currently available at participating Dair Queen locations nationwide for all those shake and s'mores lovers.