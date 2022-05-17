Dairy Queen Is Giving You the Chance to Win $5,000 Worth of Blizzards & Name One

This summer, Dairy Queen is giving some lucky customers the opportunity to maximize the number of sweet treats they can get. The chain is auctioning off a VIP Summer Box and an Ultimate Summer Box, and the net proceeds from both will be donated to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

The VIP Summer Box includes the renaming of a Blizzard Treat in honor of the winning bidder for the entire month of June, a VIP Blizzard Treat Pass valued at $5,000 (that means getting a Blizzard whenever the urge strikes), and a collection of merchandise that includes a customized spoon.

The Ultimate Summer Box is the second item up for auction. It includes a Custom Dairy Queen Baseball Jersey, an Ultimate Blizzard Treat Pass (like the VIP pass) worth $1,000, and a portable projector to bring your summer movie nights to life. The All-Star Summer Box includes another Custom DQ Baseball Jersey, a Bounteous Blizzard Treat Pass worth $500, Dairy Queen branded corn hole, and more Dairy Queen merchandise.

You'll be able to place bids at Dairy Queen's website until May 21 at 9 m PST. Dairy Queen will match proceeds from the auction up to $5,00.

"DQ is the official Summer Headquarters where you can enjoy world-famous soft serve, iconic treats and your favorite food items," said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president, marketing at ADQ, in a press release. "We want to welcome the season of ice cream and baseball with our Summer Blizzard Treat Menu and delight our devoted fans with an auction that gives back to a cause we are passionate about supporting."

In addition to this opportunity to win one of the auction prizes, everyone can benefit from the Summer Blizzard Treat Menu, which includes two new Blizzard flavors. The Oreo Dirt Pie Blizzard Treat is made with Oreo cookie pieces, gummy worms, and fudge crumble blended into DQ soft serve. The Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard Treat is made with cheesecake pieces and fudge-covered salty caramel pieces.

The returning options for the summer menu are Girl Scouts Thin Mints Blizzard, the Cotton Candy Blizzard, the Drumstick with Peanuts Blizzard, and the Very Cherry Chip Blizzard.