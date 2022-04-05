Dairy Queen's Newest Blizzard Is a Nostalgic One

Growing up, I would attend my classmates' birthday parties, hoping a particular delicacy would be on the figurative menu. And that, my friends, is dirt pie, the indulgent chocolate Oreo pudding combo sprinkled with candy worms.

Now, you can get that nostalgic favorite at your local Dairy Queen and in Blizzard form, no less. DQ is adding its all-new Oreo Dirt Pie Blizzard to its seasonal 2022 "All-Star" summer lineup. And it's got all the fixings to fulfill your inner 8-year-old.

"This delicious Blizzard Treat is for the kids… and the kids at heart. Although it may look like it belongs in your garden, it certainly doesn't taste like it," Dairy Queen wrote on its site. "No, this treat is fun, playful, and incredibly delicious."

The flavor features Oreo cookie pieces, gummy worms, and fudge crumble blended with DQ's signature vanilla soft serve. It's also not the only innovation joining menus. Dairy Queen has an entire roster of flavors to keep you well-fed this summer.