Dairy Queen Is Bringing Back the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard & Another Pumpkin Favorite

Every new pumpkin spice season is met with the same kind of declining interest as a new John Travolta movie. There are still pumpkin spice fans, still people who remember the hits, who remember the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte or Pulp Fiction. We may have entered the Gotti phase of the pumpkin spice craze but you can still appreciate classics without paying much mind to something like pumpkin spice ramen.

Nonetheless, pumpkin-inspired comestibles creep onto shelves earlier and earlier each year. Though, one of the few places where the pumpkin creep makes sense is Dairy Queen, which has announced that pumpkin flavors are about to make their return. The Pumpkin Pie Blizzard and Pumpkin Cookie Butter Shake are coming back. For many people, this is a classic on par with the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte.

The relatively early release makes sense here because if you're going to have new, exciting ice cream flavors, you should probably get it out while it's still hot out.

Both items are going to hit menus nationwide on August 30 for a little while. It's probably a good way to cool off after caving in and trying that Pumpkin Spice Cup of Noodles.