Dairy Queen's Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Is Joining Menus Soon

Despite how it may feel temperature-wise right now (like the scorching depths of hell), fall is around the corner. And Dairy Queen is giving us the first taste of the new season.

The soft serve giant's fan-favorite Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat is joining menus soon—like really soon. The seasonal release is returning to DQ stores on August 29.

"Pumpkin spice season can't wait for sweater weather, and DQ is ready to meet the craving with the triumphant return of the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat," the brand wrote in a statement to Thrillist.

The Pumpkin Pie Blizzard is brimming with real pumpkin pie pieces and blended with creamy vanilla soft serve. It's then finished with a whipped topping and sprinkle of nutmeg to really drive that fall flavor home.

Dairy Queen isn't the only brand to usher in fall before August's even over. Just last week, Oreo announced the return of its own Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies—and they're arriving even sooner than the Blizzard. You can snag the treat beginning August 15. Meanwhile, 7-Eleven is ready to wrap itself in a cozy knit sweater and drink PSLs too. The convenience store chain's Pumpkin Spice Latte is already in stores.