Dairy Queen Is Bringing Back 2 of Its Popular Valentine's Day Treats

Valentine's Day is a special time of year. You get to celebrate all the love in your life, whether it's romantic, platonic, or very sweet. Dairy Queen has you covered in that third area by bringing back two of the chain's most popular Valentine's Day-themed desserts.

Dairy Queen established February's flavor of the month as Red Velvet, which also marks the limited-time return of Dairy Queen's Red Velvet Cake Blizzard. The Blizzard is made up of red velvet cake pieces, cream cheese icing, and vanilla ice cream.