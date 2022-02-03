Dairy Queen Is Bringing Back 2 of Its Popular Valentine's Day Treats
Celebrate the romantic holiday with some ultra-sweet desserts.
Valentine's Day is a special time of year. You get to celebrate all the love in your life, whether it's romantic, platonic, or very sweet. Dairy Queen has you covered in that third area by bringing back two of the chain's most popular Valentine's Day-themed desserts.
Dairy Queen established February's flavor of the month as Red Velvet, which also marks the limited-time return of Dairy Queen's Red Velvet Cake Blizzard. The Blizzard is made up of red velvet cake pieces, cream cheese icing, and vanilla ice cream.
Joining the Red Velvet Cake Blizzard is the Red Velvet Blizzard Cupid Cake, which is sized for two. The cake has a foundational layer of vanilla soft serve, a middle layer of red velvet cake pieces and cream cheese icing, and a top layer consisting of a Red Velvet Cake Blizzard.
These Red Velvet items are available nationwide but won't be on the menu for long. Like so many great loves, these sweet treats are fleeting.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.