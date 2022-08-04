Dairy Queen's Reese's Take 5 Blizzard Is Brimming with Peanut Butter Cups & Pretzels

Dairy Queen's Reese's Blizzard has long been a staple on menus, but now, the soft serve giant is adding even more ingredients to the mix with a Take 5 twist on the fan favorite.

DQ just named the new Reese's Take 5 Blizzard the Blizzard of the Month for August 2022, Chew Boom reports. While the creation obviously features the brand's signature peanut butter cups, its vanilla soft serve is swirled with peanuts, caramel topping, and pretzel pieces as well.

The Reese's Take 5 Blizzard is available nationwide for a limited time. It's also not the only newbie to hit menus as of late. In May, the chain announced an entire lineup for summer.