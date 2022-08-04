Dairy Queen's Reese's Take 5 Blizzard Is Brimming with Peanut Butter Cups & Pretzels
It was just named DQ's Blizzard of the month for August.
Dairy Queen's Reese's Blizzard has long been a staple on menus, but now, the soft serve giant is adding even more ingredients to the mix with a Take 5 twist on the fan favorite.
DQ just named the new Reese's Take 5 Blizzard the Blizzard of the Month for August 2022, Chew Boom reports. While the creation obviously features the brand's signature peanut butter cups, its vanilla soft serve is swirled with peanuts, caramel topping, and pretzel pieces as well.
The Reese's Take 5 Blizzard is available nationwide for a limited time. It's also not the only newbie to hit menus as of late. In May, the chain announced an entire lineup for summer.
The Oreo Dirt Pie Blizzard and Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard joined returning favorites, like the Girl Scouts Thin Mints Blizzard, the Cotton Candy Blizzard, the Drumstick with Peanuts Blizzard, and the Very Cherry Chip Blizzard.
The Oreo Dirt Pie Blizzard features Oreo cookie pieces, gummy worms, and fudge crumble blended into DQ soft serve, while the Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard is brimming with cheesecake and fudge-covered salty caramel pieces.