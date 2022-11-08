Dairy Queen's New Spicy Patty Melt Is Piled with Cheese & Fried Jalapeños

Dairy Queen does a lot more than just Blizzards. Don't you dare sleep on its savory menu, especially now that the fast food chain is introducing an all-new Spicy Patty Melt that comes piled with cheese and crispy, fried jalapeños.

The monstrous sandwich, which first joined menus on October 31, features a full quarter-pound of 100% pure beef, two slices of pepper jack cheese, jalitos (aka mild, lightly breaded jalapeños), fresh lettuce, and a tangy jalapeño ranch sauce drizzled on Texas Toast.

Now that we've dangled the patty melt right in front of you, I have bad news. It's only available through November 27 on Texas menus. The Spicy Patty Melt hit 600 locations across the Lonestar State last week as part of a trial run. That said, if it does well, perhaps an expansion will grace us with its presence.

Now, just because I said there was a lot more to DQ than the Blizzard doesn't mean you should finish a meal without one. The soft serve giant just announced its November Blizzard of the Month, the OREO Hot Cocoa, and it's brimming with OREO cookie pieces and cocoa fudge blended with the chain's signature soft serve and finished with whipped topping.