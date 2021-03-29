Dairy Queen’s New Menu Is Full of Spring Treats

Okay, we believe that ice cream in general, and Dairy Queen specifically, are great year ‘round, but we still have to admit that spring and summer are their time to shine. Even on these in-between days, when there’s a bit of a chill in the breeze, but the sun peeks through the clouds, an inimitably-shaped ice cream cone from DQ is just the thing to usher in the warmer weather. But DQ, of course, has much more than those familiar cones.

Dairy Queen’s spring treat collection is available starting Monday. The full suite of treats includes the return of the sunshine-orange Dreamsicle dipped cone, along with a few new menu items. The chip shake trio, available in choco hazelnut chip shake, mint chip shake, and raspberry chip shake varieties, and the tropical lemonade twisty misty slush, a technicolor icy drink with flavors of mango, lemon-lime, and lemonade.

Pro tip: that choco hazelnut option comes with a “coming soon” caveat, so check with your closest location if truly no other flavor will do.