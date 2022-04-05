Dairy Queen's Summer Blizzard Menu Is Here with 2 New Flavors

Fresh off the heels of its spring roster, DQ is unleashing an "All-Stars" summer lineup, which includes two entirely new flavors.

Here is the whole Dairy Queen "All-Stars" summer lineup:

New Oreo Dirt Pie Blizzard: Oreo cookie pieces, gummy worms, and fudge crumble blended with DQ's signature vanilla soft serve

fudge-covered salty caramel pieces with cheesecake pieces blended with vanilla soft serve Girl Scout Thin Mints Blizzard: Girl Scout Thin Mints cookies and mint syrup with vanilla soft serve

fudge-covered drumstick pieces with peanuts and vanilla soft serve Very Cherry Chip Blizzard: cherries and chocolate chunks blended with vanilla soft serve

"This delicious Blizzard Treat is for the kids… and the kids at heart," Dairy Queen said of its Oreo Dirt Pie Blizzard. "Although it may look like it belongs in your garden, it certainly doesn't taste like it. No, this treat is fun, playful, and incredibly delicious."

In fact, the entire lineup boasts a summer nostalgia of sorts. Cotton candy? Drumsticks too?? Next thing you know, we'll be hunting fireflies and playing ghost in the graveyard. Not that we're complaining.