Dairy Queen’s Summer Blizzard Menu Is Here with 6 Flavors

We don’t know if you’ve heard, but the second summer of the (20)20s is expected to sizzle. Nobody knows whether the rumors of an incoming sexy single extravaganza will turn out to be true, but it has to be better than last year’s summer, and one surefire way to cool down in any case is with ice cream.

Dairy Queen’s 2021 Blizzard menu is lined up and available at participating locations now. It includes six flavors: Girl Scout Thin Mints, Brownie Batter, Raspberry Fudge Bliss, Drumstick with Peanuts, Frosted Animal Cookie, and Cotton Candy.

Here's how DQ describes each Blizzard, per a press release:

Girl Scout Thin Mints: Girl Scout Thin Mints cookie pieces and cool mint blended with world-famous DQ soft serve.

Brownie Batter: Creamy DQ soft serve, rich brownie batter and chewy brownie dough pieces.

Raspberry Fudge Bliss: Real raspberries, soft fudge pieces and choco chunks blended with signature DQ soft serve.

Drumstick with Peanuts: Crispy, choco covered Drumstick waffle cone pieces and chopped peanuts blended with creamy DQ soft serve.

Frosted Animal Cookie: Frosted animal cookie pieces and pink confetti frosting blended with world-famous DQ soft serve.

Cotton Candy: Cotton candy sprinkles blended with creamy DQ soft serve.

As we continue considering how wild the incoming warmer months may or may not be, it does not escape notice that three of this year’s Blizzards do hit a certain note of nostalgia: namely the Thin Mints, Drumstick, and frosted animal varieties. So it seems like the famously structurally sound frozen treats have you covered whether you’re looking to hark back wholesome summertime activities like strolling to the ice cream store, simply make out with strangers, or some combination of both this year.