Dairy Queen's Fall Blizzard Lineup Is Here with 7 Flavors

It's almost that time of year. The AC goes off, your sweaters go on, and pumpkin spice invades menus across the board. Resident soft serve maker Dairy Queen is no exception. DQ's fall lineup is here with the highly-anticipated return of the fan-favorite Pumpkin Pie Blizzard.

While more than a few old favorites are rejoining menus, Dairy Queen is also introducing a newbies to the roster. Enter the Pecan Pie Blizzard, Reese's Pieces Cookie Dough Blizzard, and Sea Salt Toffee Fudge blizzard.

Here's the full fall Blizzard lineup:

New Pecan Pie Blizzard : features pecans, brown sugar pie pieces, and caramel blended with DQ's signature soft serve

New Reese's Pieces Cookie Dough Blizzard : features Reese's Pieces, chocolate chip cookie dough, and peanut butter topping blended with soft serve

New Sea Salt Toffee Fudge Blizzard Treat : features rich fudge pieces, salted toffee pieces, and caramel blended with soft serve

Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat : features soft serve swirled with real pumpkin pie pieces and topped with a whipped topping and sprinkle of nutmeg

Oreo Mocha Fudge Blizzard Treat : features Oreo cookie pieces, coffee, and sweet choco chunks blended with DQ's vanilla soft serve

Choco Dipped Strawberry Blizzard Treat : features strawberry and choco chunks with soft serve

Royal Ultimate Choco Brownie Blizzard Treat: features vanilla soft serve blended with brownies, choco chunks, cocoa fudge, and filled with more fudge

The entire lineup of fall Blizzards is available on menus nationwide right now.