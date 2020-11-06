Dairy Queen's Frozen Hot Chocolate Is Back for the Holidays

The weather is changing and so are our cravings. It’s time to switch from iced coffee to something a little more comforting. Nothing hits the spot on a chilly day quite like hot chocolate, but Dairy Queen’s Frozen Hot Chocolate? Well, there’s a time and place for that, too.

Dairy Queen’s Frozen Hot Chocolate isn’t the hot chocolate of your childhood. For starters, it’s not warm and there are no tiny marshmallows. The Frozen Hot Chocolate features a blended mix of soft serve and cocoa fudge topped with whipped topping and a chocolate drizzle. It may not warm your bones, but it’ll definitely leave you refreshed, a little full, and maybe even a little nostalgic for snow days.

This fan-favorite chocolatey treat won’t be around forever, so you’ll have to get it while it’s decidedly not hot. Dairy Queen’s Frozen Hot Chocolate will be available for a limited time only at locations across the country.