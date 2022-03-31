Dairy Queen's Spring Treat Collection Includes 3 New Sweet Treats

Dairy Queen's frozen treats are iconic. From the instantly recognizable bulbous-shaped vanilla soft serve to the constantly changing shake flavors, the brand is dialed in when it comes to sweet frozen treats. Now, to celebrate spring, the brand is dropping three new colorful and eye-catching frozen treats.

Dairy Queen's spring 2022 collection will include the new Fruity Blast Dipped Cone, S'mores Shake, and Poolside Punch Twisty Misty Slush. Here are the details about each new spring product:

Fruity Blast Dipped Cone : DQ's iconic vanilla soft serve cone dipped in a light purple, fruity cereal-flavored cone dip

: DQ's iconic vanilla soft serve cone dipped in a light purple, fruity cereal-flavored cone dip S'mores Shake : marshmallow, graham cracker, and chocolate shavings blended with the brand's vanilla soft serve ice cream

: marshmallow, graham cracker, and chocolate shavings blended with the brand's vanilla soft serve ice cream Poolside Punch Twisty Misty Slush: ice-cold layers of blue raspberry and fruity pink punch

All three new menu items are available at participating locations nationwide. But hurry, the new frozen treats are limited-time items, so they won't become permanent members of the DQ roster.