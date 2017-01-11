This Is the First Sex Toy on Kickstarter

Sex toys have been crowdfunded in the past, but Kickstarter, crowdfunding's gold standard, hasn't jumped into the deep end with sex-themed tech projects until now. The first company looking to launch a toy with the crowdfunding giant is Dame Products and the toy is the Fin vibrator.

Part of how Dame Products was able to break the sex barrier with Kickstarter was simple proximity. "Kickstarter is literally around the block from us," co-founder Alexandra Fine told Motherboard. Both companies are headquartered in Brooklyn's Greenpoint neighborhood. "We know them."

While Kickstarter may be a virgin in the sex toy arena, Dame Products is not. They previously launched their Eva vibrator for couples on Indiegogo in a campaign that raised $835,000, a record for a sex toy on the platform, according to Motherboard.